Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPAR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on Interparfums

Interparfums Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. Interparfums has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $142.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Interparfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interparfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Interparfums’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Interparfums by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 425,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Interparfums by 487.5% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Interparfums by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Interparfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Odyssean LLC bought a new position in Interparfums during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

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