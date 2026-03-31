Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAZE. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maze Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

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Maze Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5%

MAZE opened at $29.01 on Friday. Maze Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Amy Bachrodt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,908.60. This represents a 27.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Atul Dandekar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $332,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,967.81. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $5,132,812 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Trading of Maze Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Maze Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

Maze Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maze Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: MAZE) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze’s approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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