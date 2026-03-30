Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $23.19 Million Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 135,545 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm makes up 0.7% of Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the second quarter worth $32,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,796 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Mizuho cut their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group downgraded shares of Qualcomm from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.14.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $127.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.12 and its 200-day moving average is $160.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.25. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $205.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.55%.

About Qualcomm

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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