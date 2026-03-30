Yarbrough Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. $FIGR

Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Figure Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Figure Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Figure Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Figure Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Insider Transactions at Figure Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Sachin Chand Jaitly sold 216,713 shares of Figure Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $7,290,225.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Todd Stevens sold 49,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $1,591,650.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 436,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,963,569.78. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,715,699.

Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance

FIGR stock opened at $31.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 77.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.00.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.00 million. Figure Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Figure Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity. Using our technology, we continue to develop dynamic, vertically-integrated marketplaces across the approximately $2 trillion consumer credit market and the rapidly growing approximately $4 trillion cryptocurrency and digital asset market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.