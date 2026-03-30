WESPAC Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 67,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,266,000.

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Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $75.33 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $76.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th.

(Free Report)

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

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