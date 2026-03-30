MOR Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

MOR Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 148,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,080,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of MOR Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,903.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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