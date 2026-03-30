Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Short Interest Update

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,464,894 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 26th total of 1,169,060 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,006 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Down 3.5%

NYSE:BHE traded down $1.95 on Monday, reaching $53.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,057. Benchmark Electronics has a 12-month low of $30.73 and a 12-month high of $61.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 0.93%.The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.590 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

BHE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

View Our Latest Report on Benchmark Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $1,454,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,170,094.20. The trade was a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 40,934 shares of company stock worth $2,264,419 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benchmark Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a global provider of comprehensive electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and integrated engineering solutions. The company offers a full suite of services that span the entire product lifecycle, from early‐stage design and prototyping to high‐volume production and aftermarket support. Benchmark serves diverse end markets, including industrial automation, medical devices, communications, aerospace and defense, and semiconductor equipment.

At the core of Benchmark’s offering are printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA), system integration, box build assemblies and turnkey manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.