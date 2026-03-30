Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN) Announces Dividend of $0.14

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF (NASDAQ:FMUN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 30th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.137 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ FMUN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.53. 16,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,845. Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

Get Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMUN. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,639,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Financial Planning Fort Collins LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Finally, Mars Jewett Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000.

About Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF

The Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF aims to provide a high current yield exempt from federal income tax by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal securities included in the Fidelity Systematic U.S. Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Systematic Municipal Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.