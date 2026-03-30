Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $127.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.75 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Phreesia’s conference call:

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Phreesia hit major profitability milestones in fiscal 2026, including surpassing $100 million in Adjusted EBITDA, > $50 million in free cash flow, and delivering positive GAAP net income for the full year.

Phreesia hit major profitability milestones in fiscal 2026, including surpassing in Adjusted EBITDA, > in free cash flow, and delivering positive GAAP net income for the full year. The company lowered fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $510–$520 million (from $545–$559M) due to shorter visibility and reduced spending commitments from certain pharmaceutical customers, notably in vaccines, public health, and other therapeutic areas.

The company lowered fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to (from $545–$559M) due to shorter visibility and reduced spending commitments from certain pharmaceutical customers, notably in vaccines, public health, and other therapeutic areas. Despite the revenue cut, Phreesia maintained its fiscal 2027 Adjusted EBITDA outlook of $125–$135 million , citing built-in operating leverage and planned efficiency gains from AI and other cost actions.

Despite the revenue cut, Phreesia maintained its fiscal 2027 Adjusted EBITDA outlook of , citing built-in operating leverage and planned efficiency gains from AI and other cost actions. Phreesia completed a refinancing (new 5‑year, $275 million senior secured revolver) and has unused capacity it plans to prioritize toward long‑term value drivers such as debt paydown, growth investments, or share repurchases.

Phreesia completed a refinancing (new 5‑year, senior secured revolver) and has unused capacity it plans to prioritize toward long‑term value drivers such as debt paydown, growth investments, or share repurchases. The AccessOne acquisition is performing in line with expectations and remains central to Phreesia’s provider financing strategy, with plans to expand capital/securitization access to scale the offering across the provider base.

Phreesia Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE PHR traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.43. 2,997,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $689.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Phreesia from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.65.

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Insider Transactions at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, insider David Linetsky sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $103,863.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 231,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,608.23. This represents a 2.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Roberts sold 6,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $107,452.17. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 834,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,197,090.32. This represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 70,358 shares of company stock worth $1,123,569 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Phreesia by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Phreesia by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

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Phreesia, Inc (NYSE: PHR) is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company’s cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

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