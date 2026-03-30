ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,050 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 26th total of 15,459 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,676 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.76% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.03. 27,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,734. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 3.25. ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.05.

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 Cuts Dividend

ProShares UltraPro MidCap 400 Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

(Get Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float. The investment adviser of the Fund is ProShare Advisors LLC .

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