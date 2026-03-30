Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM) Short Interest Up 24.8% in March

Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,579,536 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the February 26th total of 8,477,928 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,689,707 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Surf Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Surf Air Mobility by 18,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Surf Air Mobility by 7,157.9% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Surf Air Mobility Trading Down 4.1%

SRFM stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 1,662,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,694. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

About Surf Air Mobility

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Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

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