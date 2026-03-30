Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Down 5.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $198.60 and last traded at $199.93. 11,832,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 11,953,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $211.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $170.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

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Lam Research Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.Lam Research’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total transaction of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,846,625.30. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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