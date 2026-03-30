ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.00 and last traded at $136.96. 7,967,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 6,829,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Citigroup cut ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ARM from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

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ARM Stock Down 5.0%

The company has a market cap of $144.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 4.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.48 and a 200 day moving average of $134.16.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In related news, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $3,157,313.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,921,129.22. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $1,284,627.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,520,001.94. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 53,133 shares of company stock valued at $8,288,586 over the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,277,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARM by 15.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,644,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $8,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

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Arm Limited (NASDAQ: ARM) is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm’s product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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