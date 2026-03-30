Alcoa Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 34,555 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 25,072 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.45.

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Key Headlines Impacting Alcoa

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 52,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Trading Up 8.1%

AA stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.13. 12,983,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,752,757. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 9.12%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.05%.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

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