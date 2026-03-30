Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $642.37 and last traded at $654.79. 7,355,676 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 5,964,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $702.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. TD Cowen began coverage on Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lumentum to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.06.

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Lumentum Trading Down 6.8%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $582.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total transaction of $1,698,466.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Retort sold 3,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.78, for a total value of $1,878,028.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,381,235.50. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Lumentum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,661,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares during the period. Finally, Situational Awareness LP raised its holdings in Lumentum by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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