RiverTree Advisors LLC Sells 16,872 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,872 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

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