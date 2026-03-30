NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,357,131 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the February 26th total of 18,771,604 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,716,882 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Argus raised NOV to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on NOV in a report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NOV from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

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NOV Stock Performance

NYSE:NOV traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,306,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,781. NOV has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 3.57% and a net margin of 1.66%.The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from NOV’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Craig L. Weinstock sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $1,405,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 256,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,146,885.52. The trade was a 21.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 151,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,047,404.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 269,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,727.98. This trade represents a 35.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NOV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,972,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $296,547,000 after buying an additional 394,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in NOV by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,596,504 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NOV by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,033,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,941,000 after acquiring an additional 25,610 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in NOV by 15.4% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,747,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after acquiring an additional 765,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 14.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,346,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 689,427 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE: NOV) is a leading provider of equipment and technology to the oil and gas industry. The company designs, manufactures and services an extensive portfolio of products used in drilling, completion and production operations. Its offerings include drilling rigs and related components, wellbore technologies such as tubulars and completion tools, surface equipment including mud pumps and blowout preventers, and aftermarket parts and services that support ongoing field operations.

NOV’s business is organized to serve upstream energy companies around the world.

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