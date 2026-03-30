Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12), reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 813.95% and a negative net margin of 331.28%.The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Sangamo Therapeutics’ conference call:

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Rolling BLA submission is underway for ST-920 with the clinical and non-clinical modules submitted, the companion diagnostic accepted by CDRH, process validation and method validation completed, and a first commercial lot manufactured, supported by a positive mean annualized eGFR slope that the FDA said could support accelerated approval.

is underway for ST-920 with the clinical and non-clinical modules submitted, the companion diagnostic accepted by CDRH, process validation and method validation completed, and a first commercial lot manufactured, supported by a that the FDA said could support accelerated approval. Sangamo repeatedly warned the BLA completion and broader operations are contingent on securing additional funding and a Fabry commercialization partner, noting limited cash resources despite raising >$130M in 2025 and managing spend to extend runway.

and a Fabry commercialization partner, noting limited cash resources despite raising >$130M in 2025 and managing spend to extend runway. The company has transitioned into a clinical-stage neurology company—ST-503 received Fast Track designation , six sites are active in the Phase I/II STAND study, and preclinical ST-503 data were published in Science Translational Medicine; ST-506 CTA-enabling work and GLP toxicology are also progressing.

, six sites are active in the Phase I/II STAND study, and preclinical ST-503 data were published in Science Translational Medicine; ST-506 CTA-enabling work and GLP toxicology are also progressing. Sangamo emphasized continued external validation of its STAC-BBB capsid platform, announcing a third neurology capsid license (with Eli Lilly) and generating non-dilutive license fees and milestone payments as part of >$130M of 2025 funding.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.31. 10,293,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,460. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.84. The company has a market cap of $103.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sangamo Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,158,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 908,761 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 31,018 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 40.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 196,558 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.8% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 353,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 34,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 321,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Brisbane, California, that specializes in the development of genomic therapies based on its proprietary zinc finger nuclease (ZFN) technology. Founded in 1995, Sangamo pioneered ZFN-based genome editing to precisely alter DNA sequences for the treatment of serious genetic and rare diseases. The company’s platform encompasses in vivo genome editing, ex vivo cell therapy, and genome regulation approaches, with a focus on durable therapeutic effects through permanent genetic modification or sustained gene expression control.

Through its genome editing programs, Sangamo is advancing multiple product candidates into clinical trials for conditions such as hemophilia A and B, mucopolysaccharidosis types I and II, and lysosomal storage disorders.

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