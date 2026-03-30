Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Increased by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 6.3% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $16,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 23,008,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,736,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,858,000 after purchasing an additional 168,101 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,610,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,353,000 after purchasing an additional 368,798 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,473,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,848,000 after purchasing an additional 85,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,081,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,281,000 after purchasing an additional 320,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $282.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.98. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $307.06.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.