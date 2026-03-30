AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 22,457,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 22,541,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Wall Street Zen downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

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AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.75 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 47.40% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 102.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $8,337,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,189,091 shares in the company, valued at $26,072,073.81. This trade represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 25,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $303,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 491,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,577.92. This represents a 4.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 775,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,246,000 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises such as Ginnie Mae, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The company employs a leveraged total return strategy, borrowing against its securities to enhance income potential while using interest rate hedges to manage risk. AGNC’s investment objective is to generate attractive monthly dividends and long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, AGNC focuses exclusively on U.S.

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