Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.11 and last traded at $11.1950. 41,228,648 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 66,064,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares in the company, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $893,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $2,187,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 91.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 179,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,099,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $96,865,000 after acquiring an additional 510,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its position in Ford Motor by 180.9% during the third quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 200,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 129,228 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

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Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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