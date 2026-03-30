Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.41, but opened at $64.00. Alcoa shares last traded at $65.2710, with a volume of 3,736,781 shares changing hands.

Key Headlines Impacting Alcoa

Here are the key news stories impacting Alcoa this week:

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alcoa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $68.00 target price on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Alcoa Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,098.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 646,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 409,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 33.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 67,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Alcoa by 15.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.