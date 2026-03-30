iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,034,033 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the February 26th total of 711,206 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,402,909 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 722,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after buying an additional 90,366 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

IYE traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.50. The stock had a trading volume of 715,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,390. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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