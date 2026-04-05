Analysts Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $86.88

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.8750.

A number of research firms have commented on OGS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ONE Gas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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ONE Gas Price Performance

OGS opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $69.75 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 62.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian F. Brumfield sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total value of $86,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,144.24. The trade was a 30.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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