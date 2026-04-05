Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.1667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas from a “cautious” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $222.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

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Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $174.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.70 and a 200-day moving average of $190.44. Cintas has a one year low of $165.60 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 17.57%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cintas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cintas

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

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