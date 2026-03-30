YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1019557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

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YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.1054 dividend. This represents a yield of 4,325.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 242,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 559.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. NVDY was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by Tidal.

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