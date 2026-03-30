YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1019557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.1054 dividend. This represents a yield of 4,325.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF
YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile
The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. NVDY was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by Tidal.
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