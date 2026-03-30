YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2026

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:NVDYGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 1019557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.1054 dividend. This represents a yield of 4,325.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 242,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in shares of YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF by 559.8% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18,199 shares during the last quarter.

YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The YieldMax NVDA Option Income Strategy ETF (NVDY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Nvidia stock (NVDA) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. NVDY was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by Tidal.

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