Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore set a $174.00 price objective on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th.

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Toll Brothers Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.72 and a 200 day moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.49. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.83%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,965 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $581,586.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,407,982.40. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 45,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $7,237,508.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,535,887.52. This represents a 12.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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