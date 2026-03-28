TransAlta Investor Day: CEO Transition, 2026 EBITDA View, and Growth Bets on Data Centers & Centralia

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) used its 2026 Investor Day to outline management’s view that accelerating electricity demand, coupled with reliability constraints and evolving market designs, is creating what executives described as an unusually strong opportunity set for power generators. The company emphasized its operating track record across multiple technologies, growing contracted cash flows, and a strategy centered on selective, contract-backed growth in four core geographies: Alberta, Ontario, the Western United States and Western Australia.

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Leadership transition and seven key messages

President and CEO John Kousinioris opened the event with seven “key takeaways,” highlighting TransAlta’s experience operating wind, hydro, solar, storage and natural gas assets, and arguing that reliability is becoming increasingly valued as demand rises. He described Alberta as a primary area of expected load growth later in the decade and called the Centralia facility in Washington State “essential for reliability.” He also pointed to what he described as TransAlta’s history of disciplined, accretive M&A and said the company is entering the next phase of industry change “from a position of strength” due to its financial position and capital allocation discipline.

Contracted base business and optimization as a core capability

Kousinioris also told investors it would be his final investor day, saying he would retire and that CFO Joel Hunter would become the next president and CEO.

Management said roughly half of the generating fleet is contracted, with a weighted average contract life of nine years. The company also said over 85% of contracted customers are investment-grade, and that contractedness increased after acquisitions that included Ontario and Heartland facilities, pushing contracted generation in Alberta above merchant production.

Executives repeatedly emphasized energy marketing and trading as a strategic differentiator. The company said its energy marketing team provides fleet hedging, dispatch, scheduling, gas procurement and storage management, emissions credit monetization, and market intelligence supporting growth initiatives. TransAlta said the marketing team generated nearly CAD 800 million of adjusted EBITDA over the past five years, separate from the value provided through asset optimization.

Demand outlook and the company’s geographic focus

Incoming CEO-designate Hunter described power demand growth as “accelerating everywhere we operate,” driven by electrification, data centers and industrial reshoring. He cited the following demand indicators discussed during the presentation:

U.S. peak load demand expected to increase by 100 GW over the next five years, with data centers representing about 55% of forecast U.S. electricity demand growth through the end of the decade.

Canadian electricity demand expected to grow by more than 60% between now and 2050, and data centers under review that could represent close to 14% of total Canadian electricity demand by 2030.

In Western Australia, industrial electrification tied to mining and heavy industry expected to drive electricity requirements to nearly five times today’s levels.

Hunter said TransAlta’s growth strategy is concentrated in Alberta, Ontario, the Western U.S. and Western Australia, where the company believes its operating footprint, market knowledge, and regulatory familiarity provide an advantage. He described Ontario as benefiting from demand growth, nuclear refurbishments, and recontracting potential, and said the WECC’s bilateral contracting structure supports new projects under long-term contracts.

Alberta: oversupply today, tightening expected later in the decade

EVP of Generation Chris Fralick said Alberta remains long power today and has experienced oversupply after rapid buildout of renewables and gas capacity. He said TransAlta anticipated the overbuild and hedged accordingly. Fralick argued that conditions should tighten later in the decade as load growth from data centers, population growth and electrification outpaces new firm supply, increasing the value of flexible, dispatchable generation.

Fralick also discussed Alberta’s Restructured Energy Market (REM). He said the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) announced a final REM design in August 2025, with implementation expected in 2028, and that the revised design adds certainty and favors dispatchable generation.

He noted that TransAlta’s 2.6 GW of coal-to-gas units currently run infrequently due to economics, citing that they ran less than 20% of the time last year despite representing close to 20% of installed dispatchable generation. He said the limited run time is driven by economic decisions rather than capability, and that the units are designed for baseload operation with potential 90% capacity factors. Management said its modeling indicates expected load growth could increase higher-priced hours and support a recovery in Alberta prices through the end of the decade, with a longer-term expectation for prices to moderate in a CAD 85 to CAD 100 per MWh range under balanced supply and demand assumptions.

Growth plan: Alberta data centers, Centralia conversion, and capital allocation

In the second half of the event, management detailed growth priorities and investment criteria, emphasizing hurdle rates by technology, long-term contracting, and per-share accretion. The company reiterated its Alberta data center strategy, referencing an MOU with CPP Investments and Brookfield for development at the Keephills site, where TransAlta is the exclusive power and site provider. Management described a phased approach beginning with a long-term PPA for about 230 MW and a potential expansion up to 1 GW, citing existing transmission, gas, water infrastructure and on-site generation as advantages.

TransAlta also discussed three Alberta natural gas development options framed as “low-cost options for future expansion,” including repowering Sundance Unit 5 and Keephills Unit 1 (each with potential up to 800 MW) and the Flipi Gas Plant project (460 MW). Management said all three have been submitted as planned units under Canada’s Clean Electricity Regulations and filed with the Alberta Utilities Commission, and argued the sites offer a “speed to power” advantage if supported by long-term contracts.

For Centralia in Washington State, management highlighted a long-term tolling agreement signed with Puget Sound Energy to convert Centralia Unit 2 from coal to natural gas. Executives said the tolling agreement provides PSE exclusive rights to 700 MW of capacity, energy and ancillary services at a fixed capacity price through 2044. The company cited a CAD 600 million conversion cost, emissions reduction of about 50%, a projected completion in late 2028, and a final investment decision expected after required approvals in early 2027. Management also noted a temporary U.S. Department of Energy order requiring Centralia to remain available if called upon to operate for 90 days through June 14, and said the company is complying while advancing conversion planning.

On financial policy, Hunter said Free Cash Flow is the basis of capital allocation. He said TransAlta expects to return about 15% to 25% of Free Cash Flow via dividends, projecting about CAD 80 million of dividend payments this year—roughly 20% of the midpoint of CAD 400 million of Free Cash Flow guidance. The company said the remainder would be directed to growth investments or share repurchases if suitable opportunities are not available. Management also cited CAD 366 million returned via buybacks from 2020 to 2025.

The company provided a 2026 adjusted EBITDA midpoint guidance of about CAD 1 billion and outlined potential upside by 2029. Management said the Centralia conversion could add about CAD 150 million of annual EBITDA by 2029, assuming FID and late-2028 commercial operation. It also provided an Alberta sensitivity framework tied to net load changes, including data center ramp assumptions, noting that pricing and utilization of underused coal-to-gas units could affect both volume and realized prices. During Q&A, executives said a CAD 1 per MWh power price change can translate into roughly CAD 2 million to CAD 3 million of EBITDA, potentially higher depending on hedge position and other factors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation, originally founded in 1909 as Calgary Power Company Ltd., is a publicly traded energy company specializing in the development, ownership and operation of power generation and transmission assets. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, TransAlta has grown from its early hydroelectric roots into a diversified energy provider with a multi-fuel generating fleet.

The company’s core business activities encompass power generation, asset management and energy trading services.

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