China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in March

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,066,911 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 26th total of 3,442,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CHEAF remained flat at $0.58 during trading hours on Friday. China Eastern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.57.

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China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

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China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is one of the three major state-owned airlines in the People’s Republic of China, with its headquarters and primary hubs located in Shanghai. Established in 1988 through the reorganization of the Civil Aviation Administration of China’s regional operations, the company operates under the auspices of China Eastern Air Holding Company, a state-owned enterprise supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Over the decades, China Eastern has grown into a leading carrier, leveraging Shanghai’s Pudong and Hongqiao airports as central nodes for its expansive route network.

The company’s core business comprises scheduled passenger air transport services, freight and mail delivery, and aircraft maintenance services.

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