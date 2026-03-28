Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in March

Energizer Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 312,529 shares, a drop of 45.9% from the February 26th total of 577,959 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,862 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Energizer Resources Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NSRCF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,409. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.88. Energizer Resources has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.

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Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. Energizer Resources had a negative net margin of 2,712.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.51%.

About Energizer Resources

Energizer Resources (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) is a mineral exploration and development company focused primarily on the advancement of high-purity graphite projects. The company’s flagship asset is the Molo Graphite Project in southern Madagascar, where it has delineated a significant measured and indicated resource. Energizer Resources aims to supply natural flake graphite for use in lithium-ion batteries, automotive components, energy storage systems and a variety of industrial applications. Its technical team has completed prefeasibility and definitive feasibility studies, positioning the project for potential commercial production in line with growing demand for sustainable battery materials.

In support of project development, Energizer Resources has pursued offtake memoranda of understanding with downstream processors in Asia and Europe, targeting long-term supply arrangements for graphite concentrate.

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