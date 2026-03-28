PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW) Short Interest Update

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 87,491 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 26th total of 61,789 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,670 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 11.1%

PCTTW stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.92. 10,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

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About PureCycle Technologies

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PureCycle Technologies, Inc is a sustainable materials company that develops and licenses patented recycling technology designed to restore post‐consumer polypropylene waste to virgin‐like quality. The company’s core business activity centers on an innovative solvent‐based purification process, which removes contaminants and impurities from recycled polypropylene feedstock. This approach yields a product known as PureCycle Resin, a recycled polymer suitable for use in food‐grade packaging, consumer goods, automotive components, and other applications that traditionally rely on virgin plastics.

PureCycle offers both proprietary technology licensing and finished‐resin sales.

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