Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Up 74.7% in March

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 407 shares, a growth of 74.7% from the February 26th total of 233 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of GVDNY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.08. The stock had a trading volume of 43,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,684. Givaudan has a one year low of $65.97 and a one year high of $103.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.24.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on GVDNY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Givaudan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Givaudan

(Get Free Report)

Givaudan is a Swiss-based global company that develops, manufactures and supplies flavors, fragrances and active cosmetic ingredients for a broad range of consumer products. The company’s core activities are organized around creating taste and scent solutions—ranging from fine fragrances and consumer-packaged goods scents to flavor systems for food and beverages and functional ingredients for personal care. Givaudan works with brand owners and manufacturers to design sensory experiences, improve product performance and meet formulation or regulatory requirements.

Its product and service offerings include bespoke fragrance creation, flavor formulation, natural ingredient sourcing, aroma chemicals, taste modulators and application support such as prototyping and sensory testing.

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