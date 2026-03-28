JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,444,700 shares, a growth of 59.1% from the February 26th total of 2,165,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,377.2 days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JDLGF remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. JD Logistics has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $1.95.

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JD Logistics Company Profile

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JD Logistics is the logistics and supply chain management arm of JD.com, one of China’s largest e-commerce platforms. Established to bring transparency and efficiency to warehousing and delivery, the company was spun off in 2021 to operate as an independent public entity. Headquartered in Beijing, JD Logistics leverages the technology and infrastructure strengths of its parent organization while pursuing its own growth strategies in both domestic and international markets.

The company offers an integrated suite of services that spans warehousing, order fulfillment, last-mile delivery, cold chain logistics and supply chain consulting.

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