MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 14,026 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the February 26th total of 24,883 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 679,274 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of MariMed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MariMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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MariMed Stock Performance

MariMed Company Profile

OTCMKTS:MRMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 167,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,986. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.00. MariMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.23.

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MariMed Inc is a multi‐state cannabis company focused on the development, ownership and operation of regulated facilities for the medical and adult‐use cannabis markets. Headquartered in New Bedford, Massachusetts, the company cultivates, processes and dispenses cannabis through an integrated business model that encompasses cultivation, formulation, manufacturing and retail operations. MariMed operates under its own licensed brands and through strategic partnerships to expand its presence across the United States.

The company’s product portfolio includes branded flower, pre‐rolls, vaporizer cartridges, tinctures, edibles and topicals designed to meet a range of consumer and patient needs.

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