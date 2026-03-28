Short Interest in CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Expands By 58.9%

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 85,869 shares, a growth of 58.9% from the February 26th total of 54,033 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,506.5 days.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $12.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: CTRRF) is a Canadian real estate investment trust focused on owning, leasing and managing a diversified portfolio of predominantly retail and mixed-use properties across Canada. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Canadian Tire Corporation, the Trust’s holdings include automotive service centres, flagship Canadian Tire and affiliated retail stores, distribution and logistics facilities, as well as properties leased to select third-party retailers.

The Trust employs a long-term, net‐lease strategy designed to generate stable and predictable rental income.

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