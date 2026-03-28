Short Interest in Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Declines By 33.0%

Marks and Spencer Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 62,639 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 26th total of 93,560 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 193,267 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Marks and Spencer Group Price Performance

Shares of MAKSY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. Marks and Spencer Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS: MAKSY), commonly known as M&S, is a leading British retailer operating a network of full-line stores, food halls and online channels. The company’s retail portfolio spans clothing and home products as well as premium grocery offerings. M&S is recognized for its emphasis on quality, innovation and ethical sourcing across its range of private-label apparel, homeware and prepared foods.

In the apparel and home division, M&S designs and markets women’s, men’s and children’s fashion under core brands such as Autograph, Per Una and Collection, alongside its own bedding, kitchenware and furnishings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.