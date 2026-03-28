Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,001 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the February 26th total of 50,571 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,832 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFGX traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $51.99. 119,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,752. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.47. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.99 and a 12 month high of $54.73.

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Institutional Trading of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,463,000 after buying an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $807,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Babb Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Babb Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns. DFGX was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

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