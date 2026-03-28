Short Interest in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL) Drops By 48.7%

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:ELIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,711 shares, a drop of 48.7% from the February 26th total of 26,752 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ELIL traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 16,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,034. Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $34.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.01.

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Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.0532 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELIL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 148.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,987 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares by 55.6% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

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Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily LLY Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across health care, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and life sciences sectors. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

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