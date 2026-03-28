Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Short Interest Update

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,303,396 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 26th total of 2,336,133 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,044,338 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Oxford Lane Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OXLC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 2,758,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,024. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.58. The company has a market capitalization of $853.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78.

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Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

About Oxford Lane Capital

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,253,000. North Ground Capital raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 144.6% during the 4th quarter. North Ground Capital now owns 1,032,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after buying an additional 610,363 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 3.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 682,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 22,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oxford Lane Capital by 1,520.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 594,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 557,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 579,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 43,330 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that seeks to generate high current income and capital appreciation. The company invests primarily in debt and equity securities of private funds managed or advised by Oxford Finance LLC, targeting U.S. middle-market companies. Its portfolio spans senior secured loans, mezzanine debt and private equity interests, providing diversification across credit instruments and industry sectors.

Established in 2009 and based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Oxford Lane Capital commenced operations in 2012.

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