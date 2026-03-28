BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF) Short Interest Update

BioPharma Credit PLC (OTCMKTS:BOPCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 59,027 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the February 26th total of 40,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

Shares of BOPCF stock remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. BioPharma Credit has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

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About BioPharma Credit

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BioPharma Credit (OTCMKTS: BOPCF) is a closed-end investment company that specializes in providing debt financing solutions to the global life sciences sector. The firm offers a range of credit products—including senior secured loans, convertible loans and royalty monetization structures—designed to meet the capital needs of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies across pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stages. By focusing on secured and structured credit, BioPharma Credit seeks to deliver consistent income while managing risk through collateralized arrangements and diversified portfolios.

Since its inception in 2016, the company has built a track record of partnering with innovative drug developers and medical technology firms.

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