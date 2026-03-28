SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 167,946 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 26th total of 233,272 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,628 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaStar Medical during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in SeaStar Medical by 395.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaStar Medical by 233.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

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SeaStar Medical Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of SeaStar Medical stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.74. 143,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,212. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05. SeaStar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SeaStar Medical ( NASDAQ:ICU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.17. SeaStar Medical had a negative return on equity of 188.47% and a negative net margin of 984.60%.The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICU shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on SeaStar Medical in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SeaStar Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaStar Medical has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ICU

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SeaStar Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ICU) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of cerebral embolic protection systems for patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. The company’s mission is to reduce the risk of stroke and other neurologic events associated with structural heart interventions by capturing or deflecting embolic debris that can travel to the brain during catheter-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product, TriGUARD® 3, is a next-generation embolic deflection device designed to provide coverage of all three cerebral vessels during TAVR.

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