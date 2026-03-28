NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,475 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 26th total of 8,944 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,933 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Down 1.1%

NXG traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 175,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 1-year low of $35.22 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

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NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -2,700.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, COO Todd Sunderland purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 2,409 shares in the company, valued at $126,857.94. The trade was a 489.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 2,881 shares of company stock valued at $150,590 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXG. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

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