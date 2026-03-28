iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 595,567 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the February 26th total of 394,189 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,638 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000.

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iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index). The Index is a market value-weighted index designed to measure the performance of bonds denominated in local currencies and issued by foreign governments in developed market countries outside the United States.

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