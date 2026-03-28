Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) Short Interest Down 27.5% in March

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 40,019 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the February 26th total of 55,181 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,646 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Rafael Price Performance

Shares of Rafael stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,500. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. Rafael has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.58.

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Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 2,846.60%.The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rafael in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rafael currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RFL

Institutional Trading of Rafael

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Rafael in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rafael by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares during the last quarter. Cable Car Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the second quarter worth $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rafael by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 90,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rafael by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 133,024 shares during the period. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rafael Company Profile

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Rafael Holdings, Inc primarily engages in holding interests in clinical and early-stage pharmaceutical companies, and commercial real estate assets in the United States and Israel. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Real Estate. The company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that exploit the metabolic differences between normal cells and cancer cells. Its lead drug candidate is CPI-613 (devimistat), currently under Phase III clinical study for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer and acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

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