Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,710 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 34,181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.1%
NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 113,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,975. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.
Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax‐exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high‐quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential‐purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.
The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.
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