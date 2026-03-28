Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 24,710 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the February 26th total of 34,181 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,665 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.81. 113,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,975. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $10.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32.

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Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0542 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%.

Institutional Trading of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 454,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 222,668 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 14.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,411,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 175,923 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 737,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 174,032 shares in the last quarter. Worthington Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 932,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 121,226 shares in the last quarter.

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Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (NYSE American: NBH) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with tax‐exempt income by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities. Managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC, the fund focuses on high‐quality state and local government obligations, including general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and essential‐purpose debt issued by U.S. municipalities and related entities.

The fund’s portfolio construction emphasizes broad geographic diversification across the United States, targeting sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare and utilities.

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