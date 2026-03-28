Head-To-Head Comparison: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) versus Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) and Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Surgery Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Surgery Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroOne Medical Technologies $12.10 million 3.07 -$3.61 million ($0.17) -4.32 Surgery Partners $3.31 billion 0.45 -$77.90 million ($0.62) -18.53

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surgery Partners. Surgery Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NeuroOne Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surgery Partners has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Surgery Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroOne Medical Technologies -78.34% -119.92% -78.86% Surgery Partners -2.35% 1.28% 0.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and Surgery Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroOne Medical Technologies 1 1 3 0 2.40 Surgery Partners 1 2 8 0 2.64

NeuroOne Medical Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 170.21%. Surgery Partners has a consensus price target of $23.36, suggesting a potential upside of 103.34%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Surgery Partners.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery. It offers diagnostic imaging, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, pharmacy, physical therapy, and wound care; and ancillary services, including multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, and anesthesia services. In addition, it offers single- and multi-specialty facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.