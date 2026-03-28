Short Interest in Lion Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Declines By 28.9%

Lion Corp. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 646,182 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the February 26th total of 908,626 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lion Stock Performance

Shares of LIOPF stock remained flat at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.62. Lion has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.32.

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Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $760.53 million during the quarter.

About Lion

Lion Corporation, trading under the ticker LIOPF on the OTC Pink market, is a Tokyo-based company specializing in consumer and industrial chemical products. The firm is best known for its oral care and personal hygiene offerings, as well as household cleaning solutions. Through a combination of proprietary research and strategic partnerships, Lion aims to deliver innovative, science-backed products that cater to both domestic consumers and commercial clients.

The company’s core business activities are organized into several segments.

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