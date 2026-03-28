Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,256.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,213 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 886.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 983.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $584,529,000 after buying an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Netflix by 2,758.1% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,361,663 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $221,430,000 after buying an additional 2,279,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Netflix by 456.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,890,836 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 1,551,086 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,130,291.60. This trade represents a 46.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Netflix Price Hikes Could Unlock $1.7 Billion

Analysts say the price increases should drive meaningful revenue upside (estimates cite as much as ~$1.7B potential incremental revenue) with limited churn risk — a direct boost to near‑term top‑line and profit leverage. Positive Sentiment: Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Jefferies Commentary on Price Hike

Multiple firms (including Jefferies, Citi, JPMorgan and Oppenheimer) responded with upgraded views or higher targets, arguing strong engagement and low churn give Netflix room to raise prices — this analyst support is pro‑stock. Positive Sentiment: Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Erste Group Upgrade / Marketbeat

Research upgrades and modest EPS estimate bumps (e.g., Erste Group raising EPS and issuing a Buy) reinforce the view that higher ARPU will flow through to earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Reuters: Netflix raises subscription prices

Price changes: ad tier to $8.99 (+$1), standard to $19.99 (+$2), premium to $26.99 (+$2). Netflix says the increases help fund a $20B content budget (up ~$2B yr/yr). This is the direct rationale investors are pricing in. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Investopedia Pricing Summary

Widespread media coverage details the new rates and compares competitors; useful for gauging consumer reaction but not immediately decisive for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Benzinga: Warren Criticism

Political and consumer backlash: critics (including Senator Elizabeth Warren) flagged the hike soon after a large payout, which could pressure PR and invite scrutiny — a headline risk. Negative Sentiment: Longer‑term risk: repeated “stream‑flation” could push price‑sensitive subscribers toward free alternatives (YouTube, ad‑supported platforms), so the revenue upside depends on continued low churn. Some commentators remain cautious. Business Insider: Stream‑flation

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Freedom Capital raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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