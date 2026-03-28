Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 223,418 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the February 26th total of 110,878 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,664 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 385,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,362. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $51.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.96.

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Institutional Trading of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

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