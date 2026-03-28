BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading Down 0.4% – Time to Sell?

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$12.35 and last traded at C$12.36. Approximately 137,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 92,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.41.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.21.

About BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF

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The ETF seeks to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of a Canadian preferred shares index, net of expenses. Currently, the ETF seeks to replicate the performance of the Solactive Laddered Canadian Preferred Share Index (the Index). The investment strategy of the ETF is to invest in and hold the constituent securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index. The Manager may also use a sampling methodology in selecting investments for the ETF. As an alternative to or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, the ETF may invest in or use certain Other Securities (as defined in the prospectus) to obtain exposure to the performance of the Index.

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